EAST LANSING, Mich. (WCIA) — Former Illini Giorgi Bezhanishvili made the short drive over from Grand Rapids to take a courtside seat right behind the Illinois bench Saturday afternoon, there was really no other place one of the most loveable Illini players in recent memory wanted to be.

Giorgi Bezhanishvili was waiting for Kofi Cockburn after the #Illini beat Michigan State 79-74 at Breslin pic.twitter.com/RFjr1TCu3l — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 19, 2022

Bezhanishvili is playing for the Denver Nuggets G League team, the Grand Rapids Gold. The 6-foot-9 forward had not seen the Illini play yet since leaving the program after last season. Being back around guys like his former roommate Kofi Cockburn, brought a smile to Bezhanishvili’s face. The two embraced after the game, with Cockburn scoring a game high 27 points, leading Illinois to its first win at Breslin Center since 2015.

“It’s definitely a different perspective,” Bezhanishvili said about watching his former team play. “I never actually been to any college game really that you are attached to so much and I want to be out there so much but at the same time I have to take a different perspective and just enjoy it from the side, it’s crazy. I mean there’s no question they will be successful this year and year’s to come and it’s always great to see. I always follow them, my mom’s watching the game right now, I always talk to them and there’s so much love there, so much love.”

Bezhanishvili has played in 16 games for the Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 17.7 minutes, 7.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game this season.