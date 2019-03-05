Free throws seal the deal in win over Northwestern Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The free throw line hasn't always been automatic for the Illinois men's basketball team this season but the Illini hit a season high 33-of-38 attempts in Sunday's win over Northwestern, the main reason they were able to hang on and beat the Wildcats after the cut it to single digits late.

"That's one of the points is getting to the free throw line," Illinois junior guard Andres Feliz said. "At home or on the road, we have to be aggressive and try to keep getting on the free throw line, that's going to help us a lot."

Feliz scored a game high 26 points, making 16 of his 17 attempts from the charity stripe. Two other guys, Giorgi Bezhanishvili (8-for-8) and Trent Frazier (6-for-6) were perfect from the line.

"We're playing like this is our last game," Illinois freshman Ayo Dosunmu said about his team's aggressive nature. "If we lose we gotta go home so we really don't have anything to lose at this point. We just want to come out and play as hard as we can. Teams make runs, as a leader I just try to tell the guys you have to stay focused and stay locked in."

The Illini (11-18, 7-11) wrap up their home schedule hosting Indiana on Senior Night Thursday at 7 p.m. at State Farm Center.