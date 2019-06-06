Four more Illini baseball players drafted on final day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ben Troike, Cyrillo Watson, Quinten Sefcik and Zac Taylor were all picked on the third and final day of the MLB Draft on Wednesday.

Troike went in the 11th round at 338 overall to the Tampa Bay Rays. Pitchers Cyrillo Watson and Quinten Sefcik followed, going in the 23rd and 24th rounds to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, respectively. The last Illini selected was Zac Taylor, who will join the Chicago Cubs organization.

In all, six Illinois players were picked in this year’s MLB Draft, second most in program history tying with 1985. The record of nine selections was back in 2015.