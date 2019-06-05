Four area players picked on second day of MLB Draft Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WCIA -- Four baseball players with area ties were picked up on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. Illinois junior Michael Massey went in the 4th round to the Kansas City Royals as the 109th pick overall.

"It's pretty surreal to be picked in the MLB Draft, it's always been a dream come true for me, so just to hear my name called along with so many other great players is an unbelievable feeling," Massey said.

The slot value for Massey is $533,000. The Palos Park native has until July 15 to sign with the Royals. His Illini teammate, senior Jack Yalowitz, was picked up in the 10th round by the Colorado Rockies.

Former Champaign Central standout Tanner Gordon was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 6h round. The Indiana pitcher just finished his junior season with the Hoosiers and is the 188th overall pick with a slot value of $257,000.

The other player picked with local ties is Rochester native Tyler Fitzgerald. The junior shortstop went in the 4th round to the San Francisco Giants as the 116th pick. It has a value worth an estimated $497,000.