Former Central standout Rylee Hinton named B1G Defensive Player of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois sophomore Rylee Hinton is the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after a big opening weekend to the season. The former Central standout led the Big Ten with 16 blocks in two matches for the Illini (2-0), with a 2.00 blocks per set average. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker added 12 kills, with Illinois holding Iowa to a .097 hitting percentage in the two-match series.

Hinton equaled her career-high with eight blocks in both matches, while adding seven kills on Friday afternoon and five kills on a .400 hitting percentage in Saturday’s match. This is the first conference award for Hinton.

The Illini return to the court this weekend hosting No. 1 Wisconsin for two matches at Huff Hall in the home opener. Friday’s tip time is 3 p.m. with a Saturday morning matinee to follow at 11 a.m. on Big Ten Network. 

