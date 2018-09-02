Five Illini suspended indefinitely Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Shortly before kickoff on Saturday, it was announced that five football players had been suspended indefinitely for violation of team rules.

Those five players are defensive backs Nate Hobbs and Bennett Williams, wide receiver Carmoni Green, tight end Lou Dorsey, and defensive lineman Deon Pate.

"We have some team rules and if you break the team rules there are consequences," head coach Lovie Smith said. "Most of the time it's not a death sentence and that won't be the case with these players but they missed the first game and they're still suspended indefinitely. Just continue to do what they're doing right now. When we say suspended indefinitely, there's something those players have done, not going to go in on when it happened, just a long period of time ago. But right now they're doing what they're supposed to and we'll see where it goes from there."

It was also announced that defensive lineman Verdis Brown and offensive lineman Larry Boyd were out for the season for academic reasons and will take academic redshirts this season.