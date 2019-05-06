Fisher named B1G Pitcher of the Week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After a dazzling eight inning outing on Friday, Andy Fisher has been named the Big Ten Pitch of the Week.

Fisher stiffled Indiana in those eight innings, allowing only three hits and no run while striking out nine. Illinois went on to win the game 4-0.

Fisher is the first Illini to win Pitcher of the Week since Ty Weber won the award in April of 2017.