Feliz, Illini beat Wesleyan in exhibition

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Junior college transfer Andres Feliz scored a game high 20 points in his first game in an Illini uniform helping Illinois beat Illinois Wesleyan 83-67 in exhibition play Friday night at State Farm Center.

"We've been working since the summer and I think we did pretty good," Feliz said. "We have to keep improving in practice and getting better each and everyday."



"I tried to get going early so I could put myself in a good position for the team," Illinois sophomore guard Trent Frazier said. "When I'm hot early I can get a bucket but other than that my main focus tonight was just trying to get these young guys going."

The season opener for Illinois is next Thursday night against Evansville at 7 p.m. Watch the entire press conference with Frazier, Feliz and head coach Brad Underwood below: