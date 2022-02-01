Curbelo clears health and safety protocol, available against Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andre Curbelo has cleared health and safety protocols and is available to play Wednesday against Wisconsin, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said on Tuesday. The Illini sophomore point guard has missed the past two games and 14 overall this season, including 11 in a row earlier this season after complications from a concussion.

#Illini Underwood says Andre Curbelo is out of health and safety protocol and practiced yesterday pic.twitter.com/CaGaPauwCc — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 1, 2022

“He is back into the mix, what that means yet I don’t know,” Underwood said. “He’s had such a lengthy time off, how that looks but excited to have him back participating.”



“Andre’s a guy that elevates our team tremendously,” Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said. “He’s a floor general for us, everybody loves him. He brings a fire to the team that’s so much fun.”