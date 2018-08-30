Clark signs 5-year extension with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois women's tennis coach Evan Clark has agreed to a 5-year extension to stay in Champaign. It follows a historic season for the Illini, tying a program record for wins in a single season with 22. The team also advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2012. Clark was named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
