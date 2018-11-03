Bush Jr. gets another shot for Illini Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- After getting benched in favor of true freshman MJ Rivers, AJ Bush Jr. is getting another shot. Rivers spent the week in concussion protocol, meaning the grad transfer will likely get the call in Saturday's game against Minnesota.

"I was proud of the way he responded," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said about Bush Jr. "It's not easy when you've been told, 'Okay, you're the guy' and he had a fall camp like he did. You all saw him in fall camp and he can play. Do you hit ruts? Do you hit obstacles? Sure people do and sometimes you've got to take a step back and say, 'What do I need to recalibrate? What do I need to fix?'"

Illinois and Minnesota kickoff Saturday afternoon at 2:30 from Memorial Stadium, the Gophers are 9.5-point favorites.