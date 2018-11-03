Bush Jr. gets another shot for Illini
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- After getting benched in favor of true freshman MJ Rivers, AJ Bush Jr. is getting another shot. Rivers spent the week in concussion protocol, meaning the grad transfer will likely get the call in Saturday's game against Minnesota.
"I was proud of the way he responded," Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith said about Bush Jr. "It's not easy when you've been told, 'Okay, you're the guy' and he had a fall camp like he did. You all saw him in fall camp and he can play. Do you hit ruts? Do you hit obstacles? Sure people do and sometimes you've got to take a step back and say, 'What do I need to recalibrate? What do I need to fix?'"
Illinois and Minnesota kickoff Saturday afternoon at 2:30 from Memorial Stadium, the Gophers are 9.5-point favorites.
More Stories
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- A unique event is coming to the Illinois…
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Junior college transfer Andres Feliz scored a…
-
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The early signing period for college basketball…