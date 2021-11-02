Brandon Peters plays best game of season despite Illini loss: “He went out and played a great football game”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters played his best game of the season and one of the best of his career in a 20-14 loss to Rutgers on Saturday. The sixth year super-senior completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t throw an interception and wasn’t sacked, yielding plenty of praise from Illini offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, who met with the media for the first time on Tuesday since losing to the Scarlet Knights.

“It just felt different and he went out and played a great football game,” Petersen said. “He made good decisions, he didn’t put the ball in danger one time, he didn’t turn it over. He made a couple of great throws, especially the one touchdown to Isaiah (Williams) and just didn’t have the opportunity to continue that in the second half because of what happened with the penalties.”



The Illini (3-6, 2-4 B1G) scored 14 straight second quarter points to take a 14-10 lead into halftime but were shutout in the second half. After playing clean football in opening 30 minutes, Illinois was whistled for three costly penalties in the final 30 minutes that ended up stalling drives. Available to the media for the first time since August, Peters said he came into the game confident.

“I just felt super comfortable out there and I thought the O-Line did a heck of a job protecting and we just made plays, especially in the first half but we’ve just got to keep it up.”

Illinois heads into the final month of the season with three games remaining, starting with a trip to Minnesota on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN2. The Gophers are leading the Big Ten West with a 4-1 record and have won four straight games, they’re 6-2 overall.