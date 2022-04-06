CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s a big question being asked. Will Kofi Cockburn return to play for Illinois next season?

Head coach Brad Underwood hopes Kofi Cockburn will return to the Illini. He said if Cockburn stayed he could break records in the orange and blue. Cockburn looked at going pro last year and Underwood says that option is still on Cockburn’s radar.

“He’s just going through the process,” Underwood said. “He’s got his group of people that he deals with and he’s got to talk to. They’re sampling everything that’s out there from the NBA side as well as the possibilities of coming back where he could set all of our records.”