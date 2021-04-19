Big Ten Tournament Championship banner unveiled, Illini celebrate season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Basketball was recognized at the Orange and Blue Spring game on Monday night, to unveil the Big Ten Tournament Championship banner that will be hung in the State Farm Center.

The banner that will hang in State Farm Center for winning the Big Ten tournament title is unveiled for the first time #Illini pic.twitter.com/Y5rE9IDNcx — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 20, 2021

Most of the team was there to celebrate, including NBA Draft prospects Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Illini head coach Brad Underwood said it meant a lot to celebrate with his team after an unprecedented year.

Big Ten Champs with their banner pic.twitter.com/imjBf4eaEm — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) April 20, 2021

“This [banner], in my opinion needs an asterisk by it because of COVID and all the stress,” says Underwood. “It’s so special, and I think this team has proven they are one of the best team’s in the country, and they deserve to be looked at as one of the great teams in Illinois history, and now they get to walk back in here and see a banner, that doesn’t go away.”

#Illini head coach Brad Underwood:

“We’re not done yet. Buy your season tickets now cause we’re going to fill that building over there every damn night.” pic.twitter.com/MXaACp1flJ — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 20, 2021

Illinois had 16 Big Ten wins this season, and 19 wins in the regular season, for the most in program history.