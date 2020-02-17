Beason “expecting great things” as spring football approaches

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — While football season may feel like a distant memory, spring football practices are right around the corner. Coming off a 6-7 season, and an apperance in the 2019 RedBox Bowl, the Illini are staying motivated in the offseason.

Illinois defensive back Marquez Beason is particularly excited, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury in August. He said he “should be” full speed come the Spring. Beason was ranked as four-star recruit, ranking in the Top-100 nationally.

Caught up with #Illini football DB @Ezmoneyquez … he says he should be ready for spring ball following his season-ending knee injury he suffered in August. pic.twitter.com/4gDsc4mLF2 — Marlee Wierda (@WCIA3Marlee) February 14, 2020

“It just took my family, my teammates, and my coaches just to get me through that process,” says Beason. “But it was a great process and it’s made me a better person. My recovery speed is going along pretty well, so I’m expecting great things next year.”

Beason joined fellow defensive back Sydney Brown on Friday–the two represented the Illini in Danville supporting veterans at the VA Hospital. The Illini have been keeping busy in the off-season with community service and lifting, but are looking forward to getting back on the field.

“It already feels like forever since our last game, and it’s left a bad taste in our mouth losing to Cal, so we’re all grinding this offseason,” says Brown. “I’m excited for next year, and and what Spring Ball is going to have for us.”

The Spring Football practice has not yet been announced.