Barlow named Michigan head coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Zach Barlow is the new Michigan head men's golf coach. The former Illini player and assistant has spent nearly a decade with the program, four as a player and the last five as an assistant under Mike Small.

"I could not be more excited for this opportunity to lead the Michigan Golf program," said Barlow in a statement. "I want to express my thanks to Warde Manuel, Lisa Savoury and all the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to guide the current and future stars of Michigan golf.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to Mike Small and the University of Illinois for the opportunity to serve as an assistant coach over the last five years. I am grateful for the experiences and memories from my time in Urbana-Champaign. With that being said, I cannot wait to get to work in Ann Arbor. I'm looking forward to getting the Block 'M' on my chest and hit the recruiting trail."

"I'm excited for Zach and his future as a head coach," said Illinois head coach Mike Small. "As with our players, people enter Illinois to chase their dreams, and coaches are no different. We hire assistant coaches with the intent of them becoming head coaches one day. We're excited for Zach and this opportunity and we wish him well."