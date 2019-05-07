Andy Fisher named NCBWA Pitcher of the Week

(WCIA) — The honors keep rolling in for Illinois Baseball senior Andy Fisher. Fisher was named the Pitcher of the Week by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

Against Indiana this weekend, Fisher threw eight shutout innings, and led the Illini to a series sweep over the Hoosiers. Fisher is only the second ever Illini to earn this honor, alongside Cody Sedlock who won it back in 2016.

This is his second honor of the week, Fisher was also named Big Ten Pitcher of the week on Monday, May 7th.