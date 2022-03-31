NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCIA) — Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier are in New Orleans for the three point and all star championships.

Plummer for the three point contest, Frazier will play in the all star game tomorrow at 3:30 CT.

Plummer right away came out hot for his team. He drilled his three. Then went on to hit the half court shot before the time ran out. His team won the three point contest.

Plummer was also in the solo 3 point contest. He scored 15, but did not make it on to the next round. For the Illini, Plummer hit 98 total 3 point field goals this season. His season high was 8 in one game, that was against Ohio State.