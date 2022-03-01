CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s the most wonderful time of year for college basketball fans. March is officially here and with it an expectation for craziness at every turn. It’s a feeling all too familiar for Illini fans after last year’s early second round exit from the NCAA tournament thanks to Loyola. A year later and Illinois finds itself thick in a Big Ten regular season title chase after winning the league tournament in 2021.

“Perfect, where else would you rather be? I mean you’re in contention in the last week in the best league in the country, I’ll take that every year,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “And it’s just level, keep the forces going the right way and we’ll see where it’s at in the end but to be there in the last week of the season, can you ask for anything more? Not in my book.”

No. 20 Illinois hosts Penn St. Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the second to last game of the regular season.