"They've got to love you, as much as you love them" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- The early signing period for college basketball is less than two weeks away and the Illinois head coach Brad Underwood still doesn't have a commit for the 2019 class. The Illini and Minnesota Golden Gophers are the only two Big Ten teams without a commitment at this point.

"Recruiting's an ongoing process and I tell people all the time, they've got to love you as much as you love them," Underwood said. "We've got a bunch of guys that have chosen to sign late, we can't control that and we've lost some. That's to be expected, you can't get everybody that you want but we've got an unbelievable staff that put together a Top 10 class last year, most of them we signed late."

Illinois missed out on another priority target late Wednesday night when 4-star forward Quincy Guerrier picked Syracuse over the Illini and Oregon. Top in-state prospect EJ Liddell chose Ohio State over Illinois, while highly targeted big man Oscar Tshiebwe went to West Virginia.

A plug-and-play post player is the highest need for the Illini in 2019, and one of the biggest targets is still on the board in Drew Timme. The Top 50 player out of Texas is a signing day commit on Nov. 14. Illinois has three open scholarships for next season.