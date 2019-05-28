"It's hard to believe right now honestly because I never thought I'd be here" Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Andy Fisher came to Illinois three years ago thinking he could become a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen. He's happy that plan didn't work out.

"To just get this opportunity at all is amazing and then to work up to being a starter, it's hard to believe right now honestly because I never thought I'd be here," Fisher said.

The redshirt senior has proven he belongs and then some. Fisher is one of the Big Ten's best pitchers and was even named the National Pitcher of the Week earlier this month after an eight inning shutout over nationally ranked Indiana. But it hasn't always been that way for the Eastern Illinois transfer.

"I had a 7.7 ERA, then a 5-something," he said about his two seasons in Charleston. "Yeah I was not a great pitcher but luckily I got a shot here and things have turned around a little bit."

Fisher needed a new look after struggling at EIU, mainly out of the Panther pen, but the lefty had no idea where to transfer. He texted Illini backup catcher Mark Skonieczny, who put in a good word with pitching coach Drew Dickinson.

"I remember when he relieved against us I thought, 'I like that left-hander out of the 'pen.' But then I watched him start in the summer and he came here and then if he wasn't good, he got good because of himself."

The Bowling Green, Ohio native put up respectable numbers as a junior but spent last summer focusing on his mechanics and mindset. It worked. The 23-year old doesn't throw hard, with a fastball in the upper-80's, but controls the zone and puts movement on every pitch.

"There's just a little bit of funk his delivery that throws hitters off," Dickinson said. "His fastball, the movement is ridiculous. We're talking Dallas Keuchel and add about five more inches of movement."



"I've found that you can have success just using your stuff," Fisher said. "A big part of the increase in success is because I know myself better and know what hitters can and can't hit."