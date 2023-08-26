CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illini are a week away from their home opener against Toledo and after four Illinois defensive backs moved to the next level, the Orange and Blue are looking to fill those roles.

Xavier Scott is looking to be one of those guys that can step up into a starting role in the secondary this season. The sophomore saw 11 games as a true freshman last year, with his first career start in the ReliaQuest Bowl. With 15 tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble on the season, he’s ready to move into a starting role as week one approaches.

“Xavier is special, man,” Illinois defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus said. “He can play anywhere on the field. He’s taken a big jump from that Bowl game to where he is now so I think it’s going to be big for him these next couple practices just to continue to put things out there, showing that he can be a guy that’s going to help us win a lot of games this year.”

“Now I’m playing a big role this year in becoming one of the leaders in the defense so it’s definitely been a big step for me, but you know it’s never been too much pressure though,” Scott said.

Illinois plays Saturday, September 2nd at 6:30 against Toledo.