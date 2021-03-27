Illini wrap up first week of spring ball with padded practice

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Football wrapped up it’s first week of spring practice, with Saturday marking the first time on the field with full pads. The Illini had two practices prior, with Tuesday and Thursday’s practices focused mostly on drill work.

New head coach Bret Bielema has been waiting for the first padded practice, he says more physical contact give him a better sense of the team’s progress, and who will standout on the depth chart. Bielema also confirms there haven’t been any major injuries within in the first week, and he likes what he sees so far.

“You’ll hear me say it repeatedly over and over again, ‘more games are lost than won,’ before you can start winning games you have to stop from losing them,” says Bielema. “So we’re really staying in that world, trying to stay in our lane, do things right, and see where it goes. Week one is behind us, you never get it back, We have four in front of us. Every one of these practice they’ve learned, they’re really really locked in.”

The Illini have just over three weeks to prepare for the Orange and Blue spring game on April 19th.