URBANA (WCIA) — No. 31 ranked Illinois women’s tennis will be heading to the Big Ten tournament in West Lafayette, Indiana, seeking their first Big Ten tournament title. The third seeded Illini get to surpass first and second round, but will have their hands full Friday as they face the winner of Iowa and Indiana. The Illini lost to Iowa Sunday and are looking for revenge.

“We have a lot of confidence,” Illinois head coach Evan Clark said. “We had a little bump in the road this past weekend, but our body at work has kind of spoken for itself and so we’re excited we’ve, obviously we’re vying for a Big Ten Championship. We’ve played everyone extremely close in the Big Ten. We’ve had a couple losses, but even those losses have been really competitive so we feel like we’re one of the best teams in the conference of course. We’re the three seed so we know we belong and we’re excited to play some of our best tennis in the postseason.”

The Illini play their first match at 5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, April 28th.