CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball won their Big Ten home opener against Rutgers 80-62. The #19 Illini are now 8-2 overall and 1-1 in conference after losing by three points to Indiana on the road.

Adalia McKenzie had a double double with 13 rebounds and 22 points against the Scarlet Knights. Makira Cook had 20 points, coming out hot in the first quarter with 10 before half. Off the bench, Genesis Bryant had 14 points, shooting 3-4 from the field, 1-2 from the 3, and 100% on the free throw line.

Illinois will now head to the Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN for a Sunday 1:00 p.m. game at Butler.