CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — After a huge win over a then #12 ranked Iowa, the Illini are 3-1 in conference play heading into their game against Northwestern.

With Illinois women’s basketball drawing a lot of attention with their 13-2 record, head coach Shauna Green says they are taking every game one game at a time. She says they have to remember where they came from and keep playing their game.

“You got to block out the noise,” Green said. “You got to stay focused. You got to lock in. Use the confidence to continue to go, but remember how you got there and that’s my biggest thing. Remember who we are, remember what are core values are, and never forget where we came from and the process that got you to where you want to be.”

The Illini tip off at the State Farm Center Thursday at 8:00 p.m. against Northwestern.