CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball coming off a huge win over Iowa are now looking to get their 4th Big Ten Conference win at home against Northwestern. Illinois beats the Wildcats 85-79.

Illinois guard Makira Cook led for the Illini with 23 points, Genesis Bryant followed her with 16. Kendal Bostic got a double double, with 15 points and 16 rebounds. The Illini shot over 40% from the field and beyond the arch.

Illinois has not beaten Northwestern since 2014 and are now 4-1 in conference and 14-2 overall, the best start in program history.