CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball will not play its upcoming game against No. 6 Maryland due to positive COVID-19 cases on the Illini team, the school announced.

The game with the Terrapins was scheduled for Thursday. The team made the distinction that is a postponement instead of cancelation, unlike Illinois men’s basketball’s game against Florida A&M. That team also said how the game will be treated with the Big Ten’s current forfeit policy will be announced in the next few days.