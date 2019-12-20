Illini Women’s Basketball will end non-conference play at Mizzou

Breaking News
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois Women’s basketball team plays Missouri on Friday to end their non-conference schedule. The Illini are 8-2 on the season, and look to head into Big Ten play with nine wins and a Braggin’ Rights victory.

“It’s got a good meaning, and it’s also great timing for us,” says head coach Nancy Fahey. “[Next] we’ve got Northwestern and then Iowa, so it’s time.”

The Tigers offer a challenging match up for the Illini despite their 3-9 record. Mizzou has lost to nationally ranked Missouri State, with other losses from big-time programs like North Carolina and Nebraska. The Tigers are heading into Friday’s game off a three-game losing streak.

“They lost some key players last year, and they play one of the toughest schedules on the women’s basketball side,” says Fahey. “They’re a very competitive, well-coached team.”

Mizzou has won the last two games in the series, while Illinois leads the all-time series. Tip-off is at 12 PM CT on Friday, December 19th in Columbia, MO.

