Illini Women’s Basketball suffers 70-58 defeat against Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois Women’s Basketball team lost their last home game of the regular season, suffering a 70-58 defeat against Purdue. The Illini were neck-and-neck with the Boilermakers in the first quarter, but Purdue’s 7-0 run to start the second quarter dug the Illini into a hole.

Petra Holesínská’s 18 points led the way for the Illini, while helping them out of several shooting droughts. Jeanae Terry also had an impressive showing with 10 points, shooting 57.1% from the field. Terry and Kennedi Myles led the Illini with 5 rebounds reach.

The Illini now drop to 11-13 on the season and just 2-9 in the Big Ten. The Illini will play their remaining four games on the road, with their next game against Michigan on Wednesday February 19th at 6 P.M. CT.