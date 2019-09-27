Illini women’s basketball opens practice with ‘higher expectations’

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Nancy Fahey is raising the bar heading into her third season leading the Illinois women’s basketball program.

“Every year has got to have higher expectation,” Fahey said after the team’s first official workout of the fall. “I was just talking to the players who have been here longer than a year and what we were doing the first practice last year comparatively to what we’re doing now and I cranked it up yesterday. You know it’s time. They know me, we know each other, the relationships are solid.”



“I don’t think the goals have changed, I think our perspective has changed. Being able to belive in our selves and know that what we’re focused on is bigger than ourselves. Everyone is in this together.”

Fahey has a 19-42 record at Illinois in two years. The Illini went 10-20 last year and won two games, an improvement from the first year under Fahey. The 2019-2020 season tips off with the first game in 40 days against Chicago State.