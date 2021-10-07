Illini women’s basketball looking to raise the bar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — For the first time in conference history, Big Ten women’s basketball teams were also included as part of the two-day Big Ten Media Days.

That includes the Illini, with head coach Nancy Fahey taking Aaliyah Nye and Jada Peebles to Indy. Both players say they are raising expectations in Fahey’s fifth season in orange and blue.

“I think it’s just not getting down on ourselves,” says Peebles. “When we’re down by 10 it’s not having a losing mentality, it’s not staying back it’s pushing back against all adversity that comes towards us.”

“Just stay positive and keep working, keep fighting,” says Nye. “It’s not going to be a flip of a switch, we have to work for this, it’s hard to win and we have to know that.”