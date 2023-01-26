CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #22 ranked Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has a chance to match former coach Nancy Fahey’s 5- year Big Ten win total. This is Green’s just 10th conference game as head coach of the Illini and tonight’s matchup against Purdue won’t be easy.

In their last 65 meetings, Illinois have only beaten Purdue 7 times, dating back to 1987, but Purdue is 7th in the conference right now, only 4-5 in Big Ten play.

“They have a lot of guards that can shoot the ball,” Green said. “They shoot the three at a high level and that’s the thing, we have to be able to guard a lot of different action and we got to guard the three point line and then they have a really big point guard in, obviously a kid that’s played here, Jeanae Terry, who’s kind of the engine that makes them go and we got to neutralize her and effect her vision so she’s not able to get them into their rhythm offensively.”

The Illini tip off at 7:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center.