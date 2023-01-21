CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball lost to Indiana this past week, now they’re shifting their focus to Northwestern. #21 ranked Illinois should be able to take home the road win over the Wildcats.

Northwestern is 6-12 overall and have not won a conference game yet, making them 0-8. As Illinois head coach Shauna Green said post Indiana loss, she wants her team to have a short memory to bring home the dub tomorrow.

“We’re all learning and there’s no doubt about it, I know I’m going to use it as a teaching moment,” Green said. “I already told them that, we’re going to break down film, we’re going to look at it and then we’re on to the next one because like I told them, you can’t let Indiana beat us twice, so we got to move on and you got to have a really short term memory in this league cause we have a really hard Northwestern team that we have to go to their place and that’s our focus.”

Illinois tips off at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. The game is only available to stream on Big Ten Plus.