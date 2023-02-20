CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball is continuing to make program history. The Illini hit their 20th win this season with an over 20 point win against Penn State.

They haven’t reached 20 wins since the 2007-2008 season. The Orange and Blue are now ranked 25th. This win also marked their 10th conference win of the year, their most in Big Ten play since the 1999-2000 season. Head coach Shauna Green said she never thought this is how her first season would go.

“It’s huge,” Green said. “You know, I think 20 wins is always, as a coach, that’s always a goal, right, if you can hit 20 you’ve had a pretty, pretty good season and to do it in year one, again, I think back to if you would’ve told me we would get 20 wins, then I probably would’ve told you you’re crazy. Just so grateful for this team and how they’ve just approached everything this whole year.”

Illinois has two more games left in conference play, hosting Nebraska Wednesday for senior night, before their last game before the tournament on the road at Rutgers.