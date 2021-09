CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball picked up it’s second Big Ten win of the season, beating Northwestern in five sets at Huff Hall. Raina Terry led the way with 19 kills and 5 aces. Megan Cooney and Kennedy Collins each had 16 kills, while Kyla Swanson had a big day at the net with 19 blocks.

The Illini will be back in action on Friday against Purdue.