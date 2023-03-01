CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois women’s basketball are heading north.. The Illini are ranked 6th in the Big Ten tournament, after Northwestern and Rutgers played today, the Illini will face Rutgers tomorrow night.

For Illinois guard Jada Peebles, it’s a complete 180 compared to this time last year. With forward starter Brynn Shoup Hill out with an injury, Peebles has stepped up into a starting role at the end of the season. Peebles said she knows the team can make it to the end, a mindset she didn’t have last year.

“Last year the mindset going in was just win the first game and then the games from there we’ll try our best and hopefully get a W, but this year is we know we can take it all the way,” Peebles said. “We know we can come in and we know we can compete and we know we can win each and every game.”

“Best time of the year for college basketball and for us to be in the mix and be playing for something and to have post season chances, then again, if you can’t get excited for this then get out of here,” Illinois head coach Shauna Green said.

Illinois beat Rutgers both times they have faced them this season, The Illini are coming off a win over the Knights at Rutgers.