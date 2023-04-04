CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois will be missing a crucial part of their offense next season with Chase Brown entering the NFL draft. Plus, the Illini will need to replace quarterback Tommy Devito.

Transfers Luke Altmyer and John Paddock will have a QB battle for the job. One group that remains consistent with returners: the wide receivers. Isaiah Williams is back, along with Casey Washington and Pat Bryant. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. says he’s been impressed with the three receivers who saw the most playing time last season.

“Casey Washington last year at the end of the season started playing his best football and I think he’s picked off where he left off there,” Lunney said. “I think Pat is just so consistent in his performance and the attitude he brings on a daily basis so I think there’s a great deal of trust with both of those guys and I then we’re building other guys behind those three. Those are the guys that have played the most for us, some returning, that shows.”

Lunney went on to say he’s excited to get Shawn Miller back fully healthy, he was out injured last season. He also said Rochester native Hank Beatty has been having some of his best days this spring.