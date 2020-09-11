Illini wide receiver Khmari Thompson granted immediate eligibility

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois wide receiver Khamari Thompson will be able to play right away. On Friday, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he has been granted immediate eligibility this fall. Thompson committed to Illinois in July, after transferring from Mizzou.

“Thank you to the NCAA for granting me immediate eligibility and allowing me to play football this fall or when we are granted to play,” said Thompson via Twitter. “I will not comment on the waiver, but I look forward to a great 2020 season with my team and accomplishing our goals.

Thompson is the second transfer to be granted immediate eligibility for the 2020 season after Miami transfer Brian Hightower also received a waiver. The 6-foot-3, 220 pound wide out committed to the Illini in April, after spending two seasons with the Hurricanes as 4-star prospect out of high school.

At Missouri, Thompson played in three games with the Tigers, but sat out his sophomore season with an injury. Thompson was also recruited by Illinois out of high school, and had several Power Five offers as a three-star prospect.