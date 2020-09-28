Illini wide receiver Edwin Carter enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football wide receiver Edwin Carter announced on Monday that he will be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. Via his twitter account he said, “I’m blessed to be able to come here and play for the short time that I did, and I’m thankful for Coach Smith to give the opportunity to play.”

Carter only played in one game during his Illini career. In 2018, during the first game of the season against Western Illinois he caught two touchdown passes. The second catch ended Carter’s season, when he shattered his knee. Carter also missed the 2019 season with an injury.