CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois has their first Big Ten game of the season at Indiana on Friday, September 2nd. The Illini are coming off a big week zero win over Wyoming.

Junior wide receiver Brian Hightower started with 4 receptions at the home opener. After asking to be red shirted last year, Hightower was happy to be back on the field in a bigger role for the orange and blue.

“It felt like I was a kid again so I had a lot of fun out there, but you know like I said, I just want to help the team as much as possible,” Brian Hightower said.

“He’s playing his best football it’s no secret, you know, as far as of course he’s been really solid since I’ve been here, but I know coach has said it repeatedly he’s playing his best and that’s what you want,” Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said.

The game begins at 7 p.m. CT. Be sure to tune into WCIA on your social media platforms for Your Illini Nation Pregame Show.