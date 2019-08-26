Illini welcoming target after Final Four season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coming off a Final Four appearance the Illini know teams will be gunning for them, and they’re welcoming it with open arms.

The players know a win over a Final Four finalist from last season will boost their opponents resume, but they’re not worried about that. They say that if they just worry about themselves they know they can make another run at a title in both the Big Ten and the nation.

“For sure, we definitely have a target on our back. Teams are out to get us, if you’re successful like we’re out to get other teams too for sure,” junior Megan Cooney said. :We’ll make the best of it and we really just focus on us and do the best that we can and work hard every day in the gym.”

“I just think there’s so many talented teams out there that we really want to be playing our best volleyball at the end of the year but again we only do that one day at a time,” head coach Chris Tamas said. “I’m going to sound like a broken record here but that’s really what it is and you want to put yourself in a position to do that and you have to be playing your best volleyball at the end of the year.”

The season opener is Friday at Tennesse, then the Illini host Tennessee next Sunday.