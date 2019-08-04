Illini WBB benefiting from extras practices ahead of Australia trip

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois women’s basketball team leaves for Australia later this week for a twelve day trip that will include three games.

The Illini leave for the outback on Tuesday. The trip includes stops in Melbourne, Cairns, and Sydney.

The trip allows the team to practice ten times to prepare, it’s an advantage that other schools don’t get, and give them a chance to get the new players acclimated.

“They’ve been outstanding. It’s just bringing the freshman into the fold. They’ve absorbed really quickly,” head coach Nancy Fahey said. “I think the thing is you do have a little mind lock because you do put quite a bit, you’re putting two months of practice into ten days in some respects. But it’s good.”

“I’m seeing a lot of good things on the defensive end,” guard Cierra Rice said. “I think out defensive intensity has picked up significantly. Especially with our new freshman, they’re doing a really great job.”

Their first game will be Friday in Melbourne.

