(WCIA) — Illinois volunteer volleyball coach Jen Tamas has been promoted to assistant coach following the NCAA expanding its rules for coaching limits in several spots earlier this year. The new rule went into effect July 1st allowing coaching staffs to increase.

Jen Tamas has coached besides her husband, Chris Tamas, as a volunteer coach the last ten years, seven at Illinois. The former four time All American middle blocker at Pacific played professionally for eight years and helped bring the United States Women’s National Team a silver medal in the Beijing Summer Olympics and a gold in the 2012 Pan-American Cup.