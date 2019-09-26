Illini volleyball’s Hinton ready for first Top 5 match

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It’s not high school volleyball anymore and Illinois volleyball freshman Rylee Hinton is quickly learning that lesson.

“Nothing compares in high school to what we’re going through now,” Hinton said. “You’re always competing, I don’t think there’s ever such a thing as, ‘You have this spot.’ Every day, every practice you’re competing for your spot, and I learned how to be a good teammate in the meantime.”

The former Central volleyball standout graduated high school early so she could join the Illini in the spring, in hopes of being ready to play this fall. Hinton has played in about half of the Illini sets, splitting time with two of the other freshmen middle blockers. She’s working for a more permanent role behind senior Ashlyn Fleming.

“It was tough but I’m honestly happy that it’s happening,” Hinton said about fighting for playing time. “I feel like I’m learning so much about myself, about how to work through problems throughout this process, so I’m not complaining at all.”

“It’s not usual for freshman to just step in and play, especially at this level,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said. “It’s okay for everyone to get a taste, so when it is their turn again then they can step in and be ready to go.”

But when her number has been called, Hinton has largely delivered. The 6-foot-2 middle blocker started all five sets against No. 7 Marquette, helping Illinois snap a four match losing streak.

“Chris (Tamas), Jen (Tamas), Rashinda (Reed), and Alfee (Reft) tell us to be ready at all times,” Hinton said. “So that’s what I do, I’m just ready to go and help the team as much as I can.”

And she hopes to do so on the court against the team’s toughest competition yet when No. 3 Nebraska visits Huff Hall Friday night at 7:30 p.m. It’s a rematch of the national semifinal match last season that the Huskers came back to win in five sets, after the Illini led 2-0.