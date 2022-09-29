CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is staying home for another Big Ten matchup. The Illini will face Purdue (No. 5) tomorrow at 7:00 in Champaign.

Illinois is 2-0 in Big Ten play, coming off two wins over Maryland and Northwestern. Purdue is currently 11-1 on the season. Then Illinois will travel up to Madison to face the 7-3 overall Wisconsin (No. 8) on Sunday.

“We want to be the team where we’re frustrating on defense,” Illini sophomore libero Caroline Barnes said. “Everyone’s on the floor, it’s not people looking at each other like guessing who’s ball it is, but like we’re running into each other before that ball hits the floor.”

“We still have to do well in conference,” Head coach Chris Tamas said. “It’s not like we can be 10-10 in the conference and hope that that .500 record is good enough to get us by. We still have to do better than .500 and hopefully we can do way better than that. We’re still looking at one day at a time. I don’t look too far ahead.”