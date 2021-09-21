Illini volleyball starts Big Ten play with best non-conference record in three years

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball opens up Big Ten play Wednesday night at Iowa with the best non-conference record since 2018. The Illini are 8-3 after sweeping three straight matches over the weekend to win the Redbird Classic at Illinois State University.

“We’re super excited, coming off three wins in our last preseason tournament was awesome,” Illinois senior outside hitter Megan Cooney said. “We’re all super stoked to get on into it.”



“Obviously Big Ten play is super fun but we still have a lot to work out so hopefully that speeds up a little bit now that we start Big Ten,” Illinois junior setter Diana Brown added, after she was named the Big Ten Setter of the Week on Monday.

The Illini have won five out of their last six matches overall, bouncing back from two-straight losses in their lone home dates this season, falling to Washington in four and Colorado in five in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge.

A trip to Iowa (2-8) starts off a 20-match league slate for the Illini, who will once again face a tough conference schedule, with six Big Ten teams currently ranked in the Top 25. The first home match is Saturday against Northwestern at 7 p.m.