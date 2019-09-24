Illini volleyball starts B1G play with “a lot of room to grow”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Illinois volleyball team faces its biggest test of the season this weekend when No. 3 Nebraska rolls into town. It’s a rematch of last year’s NCAA semifinal, when the Huskers stormed back after getting down 2-0 to win the match in five sets. It’s a big match for the 20th-ranked Illini, who start Big Ten play with a win over a Top 10 ranked team (No. 7 Marquette), but also with three losses to non-ranked teams.

“Big Ten play is always going to put you to the test,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said. “We had a pre-conference that put us to the test, so we saw a lot of the areas that are weak in our game, that need to work on, and as we get healthier, it gets more unified on the court as well.”



“It showed us a lot of different teams, and made us focus on our side of the net as well,” Illinois senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade said about the non-conference schedule. “So I think we have a pretty solid foundation going in, and I think we still have a lot of room to grow which is pretty exciting.”

At 5-4, Illinois enters the league with four losses for the first time since 2016. Friday’s match against Nebraska starts at 7:30, with Saturday’s match against Iowa set for 7 p.m.