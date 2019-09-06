Illini Volleyball set for Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois Volleyball is tabbed for 7 games away from Huff Hall, their road trip starts this weekend with the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge in Iowa City.

The Orange and Blue are coming off back-to-back five set wins against No. 19 Tennessee, and they’ll continue their play against ranked opponents. The No. 5 Illini will face No. 16 Washington on Friday, September 6th. The Huskies are one of the four ranked teams in the Pac-12 conference.

“We just wanted the schedule tough, to see what it’s going to be like,” says head coach Chris Tamas. “We need to put ourselves to the test early and figure out what our weaknesses are, so we can improve come Big Ten, and and obviously into the future.”



“The Pac-12 is pretty good, but I think we can take them,” says setter Diana Brown. “I think that’s what every athlete’s mindset should be, but also they are going to be a challenge, they are good–we know that. But again, one day at a time.

The Illini will also face Colorado on Saturday, September 7th.