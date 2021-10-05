Illini volleyball ready for rematch with Purdue after upsetting No. 4 Boilermakers last week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is receiving votes in the AVCA Coaches Poll after upsetting No. 4 Purdue on its home court Friday night. The Illini (11-4, 3-1 B1G) are sitting at No. 27 in the Top 25, receiving 21 votes in the latest poll. Wisconsin handed Illinois its first Big Ten loss on Sunday afternoon at Huff Hall, with the fifth-ranked Badgers winning in four sets. It’s part of a tough four game stretch for the Illini, who will once again face the Boilermakers and Badgers this week, starting with Purdue on Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

“You always hear coaches and players say that it’s really hard to beat a team twice, just because everyone’s going to make adjustments,” Illinois sophomore outside hitter Raina Terry said. “But we just gotta come out there, just how we did last time, just ready to fight, ready to battle.”



“Whether they’re ranked or not, every win in the Big Ten is going to be good and I think you always hear us say that,” Illinois head coach Chris Tamas said. “The conference is really deep this year and the fact that you can get one against a ranked opponent on the road, it’s a big deal for a lot of reasons.”

The Illini will travel to Madison on Saturday night for a 7 p.m. first serve live on the Big Ten Network.